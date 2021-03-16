WHL Roundup: Warriors score four unanswered goals to beat Pats in OT

Daemon Hunt completed the comeback 1:43 into overtime as the Moose Jaw Warriors edged the Regina Pats 5-4 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League play.

Brayden Yager scored once and set up two more to help Moose Jaw erase a 4-1 first-period deficit on its way to a third straight win to open the season.

Tate Popple Eric Alarie and Ryder Korczak rounded out the offence for the Warriors (3-0-0).

Brett Mirwald stopped all 27 shots he faced in 48 minutes of relief after replacing Boston Bilious, who allowed four goals on 16 shots before getting pulled.

Carson Denomie struck twice for the Pats (0-2-1), who also got goals from Cole Dubinsky and Tim Cadieux. Connor Bedard, a 15-year-old given elite status to enter the WHL a year early, tacked on two assists and has six points in his first three games.

Roddy Ross made 27 saves for Regina.

---

RAIDERS 5 WHEAT KINGS 3

REGINA — Max Paddock stopped 34 shots while Michael Horon, Reece Vitelli and Evan Herman had a goal and an assist each as the Raiders (2-0-1) toppled Brandon (1-1-1).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2021.