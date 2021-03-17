Seahawks sign ex-Ram Gerald Everett as the tight end for their new, LA-like offense

Los Angeles Rams tight end Gerald Everett (81) goes airborne trying to gain an extra yard during the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

The Seahawks importing the Rams quick-passing game now includes one of Los Angeles’ targets, too.

Former Ram Gerald Everett announced on Twitter Wednesday he is signing with Seattle to be the tight end the Seahawks’ offense needed.

The deal on the first official day of free agency is for one year.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported it is worth $6 million.

One of the reasons coach Pete Carroll hired former Rams passing-game coordinator Shane Waldron in January to be a first-time offensive coordinator for Seattle is to use tight ends more as receivers.

In 2020, all four of Seattle’s tight ends caught just 75 total passes for six touchdowns among Russell Wilson’s 388 completions and team-record 40 TD throws in 2020.

Everett, 26, and fellow Rams tight end Tyler Higbee had 85 catches and six TDs between just the two of them this past season. That was in the passing game Waldron coordinated with L.A. and plans to install in Seattle this year.

When Waldron was the Rams’ tight ends coach in 2017, Higbee and Everett combined for 539 yards, three touchdowns and averaged 13.1 yards per catch. Everett had a 69-yard reception in his second NFL game that year. That was the second-longest reception by any NFL tight end in 2017.

The Seahawks struck out in free agency last season with Greg Olsen. They signed him for one year and $7 million. He retired after an injury-shortened year in which the former Pro Bowl selection had just 24 catches in 11 games.