James Harden has triple-double, short-handed Nets top Pacers

Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) and Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris go for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) AP

James Harden had 40 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds for his 11th triple-double of the season, leading the Brooklyn Nets to a 124-115 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

The Nets were without fellow All-Stars Kyrie Irving (groin) and Kevin Durant (hamstring) and newcomer Blake Griffin (knee).

Harden was 13 of 27 from the field and 12 of 14 at the line. When he wasn't shooting, he set up open teammates driving to the basket, often for dunks and layups.

Harden hit a runner in the lane to tie it at 96 early in the fourth. That started a 13-4 run that included Harden's 3-pointer and another layup that pushed it to 109-100.

Joe Harris added 19 points for the Nets, and Jeff Green and Tyler Johnson each had 15.

Malcolm Brogden led Indiana with 24 points, and Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double with 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists.

Caris LeVert scored 19 points in his Pacers home debut since returning from kidney surgery three games ago. He was acquired in a deal that involved Harden going to the Nets.

The Pacers scored a season-high 40 points in the first quarter to take a 15-point lead.

Harden held the Nets cut it to 61-58 at the half. He had 15 points and seven assists at the break.

Harris hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds of the third quarter to get the Nets to 91-89.

TIP-INS

Nets: Have won 12 of 13 since Durant was sidelined. ... Harden needs one triple-double to tie Jason Kidd's single-season team record.

Pacers: Myles Turner blocked a shot in the opening minutes for the 55 consecutive game, which surpasses Jermaine O'Neal for the longest streak in team history.

UP NEXT

Nets: At Orlando on Friday night

Pacers: At Miami on Friday night.