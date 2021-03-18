Brogdon, Pacers square off against the Heat

Indiana Pacers (17-22, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (22-19, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Malcolm Brogdon and the Indiana Pacers take on Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in Eastern Conference action.

The Heat are 13-12 in Eastern Conference games. Miami is 13-4 when outrebounding opponents and averages 42.8 rebounds per game.

The Pacers are 10-12 in conference play. Indiana averages 41.5 rebounds per game and is 7-20 when opponents win the rebound battle.

The Heat and Pacers face off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Butler is averaging 21.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the Heat. Goran Dragic is averaging 12.8 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games for Miami.

Domantas Sabonis has shot 53% and is averaging 20.4 points for the Pacers. Justin Holiday is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers and scoring 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 8-2, averaging 104.4 points, 43.1 rebounds, 25.2 assists, nine steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 98.7 points on 42.3% shooting.

Pacers: 2-8, averaging 110 points, 37.1 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points on 50.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Heat: Andre Iguodala: out (hip), Avery Bradley: out (calf), Maurice Harkless: out (illness).

Pacers: TJ Warren: out (foot), Jeremy Lamb: out (knee).