Nashville visits Florida after Jarnkrok’s 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (13-16-1, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (19-6-4, second in the Central Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville visits the Florida Panthers after Calle Jarnkrok scored two goals in the Predators' 2-1 win against the Panthers.

The Panthers are 19-6-4 against opponents in the Central Division. Florida ranks eighth in the league averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Jonathan Huberdeau with 0.8.

The Predators are 13-16-1 against the rest of their division. Nashville is 30th in the Nhl with 31.1 shots per game and is averaging 2.4 goals.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aleksander Barkov Jr. leads the Panthers with 12 goals and has 34 points. Huberdeau has 12 points over the last 10 games for Florida.

Mattias Ekholm leads the Predators with a plus-eight in 23 games this season. Jarnkrok has 9 points over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-2-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Predators: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Noah Juulsen: out (undisclosed).

Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body).