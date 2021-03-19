Powell leads Toronto against Utah after 43-point game

Utah Jazz (29-11, first in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (17-23, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Tampa; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Jazz -5; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto plays the Utah Jazz after Norman Powell scored 43 points in the Raptors' 116-112 loss to the Pistons.

The Raptors are 8-9 in home games. Toronto is 7-18 when opponents grab more rebounds and averages 41.3 rebounds per game.

The Jazz are 13-9 in road games. Utah has a 15-4 record against opponents under .500.

The teams match up Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors with 7.4 rebounds and averages 19.8 points. Powell is averaging 26.4 points and three rebounds while shooting 52.8% over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 14.4 points, 13.4 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the Jazz. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 26.6 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 40.4% over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 2-8, averaging 110.3 points, 38.4 rebounds, 26.4 assists, seven steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points on 47.0% shooting.

Jazz: 5-5, averaging 120.5 points, 46.3 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points on 48.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Raptors: None listed.

Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Mike Conley: out (rest).