Source: Seahawks re-signing Chris Carson, 2 years, $14.7M. Russell Wilson is elated

Chris Carson is back.

As if he never left.

Two league sources with knowledge of the deal told The News Tribune Friday evening Carson is re-signing with the Seahawks for two years, $14,625,000 with $5.5 million guaranteed in 2021. Carson could earn up to $6.9 million in the first year of the contract with incentive bonuses.

Russell Wilson is already celebrating his lead back returning to the Seahawks’ offense.

It appeared for months the 26-year-old Carson was leaving Seattle, the team that selected him in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL draft then featured him into a star. Carson shopped this week in free agency, and reportedly had heavy interest from the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins.

But in the end he went with familiarity, Seattle’s money and coach Pete Carroll’s vow to return the Seahawks’ offense to more balance and more running in 2021 to improve Wilson pass protection.

