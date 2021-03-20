Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia faces Sacramento

Sacramento Kings (17-24, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (28-13, first in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: 76ers -7; over/under is 235.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers play the Sacramento Kings.

The 76ers are 18-4 in home games. Philadelphia averages 15.4 turnovers per game and is 14-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Kings are 8-12 on the road. Sacramento is second in the Western Conference scoring 54.4 points per game in the paint led by De'Aaron Fox averaging 11.6.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The 76ers won the last meeting 119-111 on Feb. 9. Joel Embiid scored 25 points to help lead Philadelphia to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tobias Harris is averaging 20.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the 76ers. Furkan Korkmaz is averaging 13.6 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Fox is averaging 23.9 points and 7.5 assists for the Kings. Buddy Hield is averaging 19.4 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 8-2, averaging 118.2 points, 48.5 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.8 points on 44.2% shooting.

Kings: 5-5, averaging 117.4 points, 42.4 rebounds, 26.5 assists, seven steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118 points on 49.1% shooting.

INJURIES: 76ers: Seth Curry: day to day (ankle), Joel Embiid: out (knee).

Kings: Chimezie Metu: out (wrist), Jahmi'us Ramsey: out (hamstring), Marvin Bagley III: out (hand).