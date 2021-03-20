Nuggets face the Pelicans on 3-game win streak

New Orleans Pelicans (17-24, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (25-16, fifth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Denver will attempt to keep its three-game win streak going when the Nuggets take on New Orleans.

The Nuggets are 14-10 against Western Conference opponents. Denver averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 16-6 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Pelicans have gone 9-16 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans leads the Western Conference with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Steven Adams averaging 4.0.

The Nuggets and Pelicans meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Murray leads the Nuggets with 2.7 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 21.1 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers and 20.1 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

Lonzo Ball leads the Pelicans averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers while scoring 14.2 points per game and shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Eric Bledsoe is averaging 4.8 assists and 9.4 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 118.2 points, 46.1 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points on 45.6% shooting.

Pelicans: 3-7, averaging 115.8 points, 47.7 rebounds, 29.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points on 47.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Gary Harris: out (adductor), Monte Morris: out (quad).

Pelicans: JJ Redick: out (heel).