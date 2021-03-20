Sports

WHL 2020-21 Standings

WHL

2020-21 Regular-season Standings

All Times Eastern

East Division

Central Division

B.C. Division (on hold)

U.S. Division

Note: Season begins in Alberta and select Saskatchewan regions (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.

Saturday's results

Edmonton 3 Red Deer 1

Portland 4 Seattle 1

Everett 2 Spokane 0

Calgary 4 Lethbridge 3 (OT)

At Regina

Moose Jaw 5 Swift Current 1

Brandon 3 Regina 2 (OT)

Friday's results

Edmonton 5 Red Deer 0

Lethbridge 3 Calgary 1

Seattle 4 Spokane 3 (SO)

At Regina

Saskatoon 3 Prince Albert 1

Sunday's games

Everett at Tri-City, 6:05 p.m.

Red Deer at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Lethbridge, 8 p.m.

Spokane at Portland, 8 p.m.

At Regina

Prince Albert vs. Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Saskatoon vs. Moose Jaw, 10 p.m.

Monday's games

At Regina

Swift Current vs. Prince Albert, 6 p.m.

Saskatoon vs. Brandon, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, Mar. 23

At Regina

Regina vs. Winnipeg, 10 p.m.

