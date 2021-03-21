Bellarmine meets Army in CBI first round

Bellarmine (13-7) vs. Army (12-9)

CBI First Round, Ocean Center, Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine and Army are set to face off in the first round of the CBI. Army lost 67-63 to Loyola (Md.) on March 10, while Bellarmine fell 73-70 against Stetson on March 3.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Pedro Bradshaw is averaging 15.4 points and 6.9 rebounds to lead the charge for the Knights. Dylan Penn is also a key contributor, producing 13 points per game. The Black Knights have been led by Lonnie Grayson, who is averaging 12.7 points and 5.3 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Penn has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Bellarmine field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Black Knights are 8-0 when they hold opposing teams to 66 points or fewer and 4-9 when opponents exceed 66 points. The Knights are 6-0 when the team records at least nine steals and 7-7 when falling short of that total.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Knights have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Black Knights. Army has 41 assists on 80 field goals (51.3 percent) over its previous three games while Bellarmine has assists on 48 of 90 field goals (53.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bellarmine is rated second among Atlantic Sun teams with an average of 74.3 points per game. The Knights have averaged 78.3 points per game over their last three games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25