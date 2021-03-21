Sports

Gonzaga, OU meet in Second Round

The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS

No. 8 seed Oklahoma (16-10) vs. No. 1 seed Gonzaga (27-0)

NCAA Tournament Second Round, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Monday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma and Gonzaga are set to square off in a NCAA second round matchup. Gonzaga earned a 98-55 win over Norfolk State in its most recent game, while Oklahoma emerged with a 72-68 win against Missouri in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Gonzaga's Drew Timme has averaged 18.4 points and 7.1 rebounds while Corey Kispert has put up 19.3 points and 4.9 rebounds. For the Sooners, Austin Reaves has averaged 16.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists while De'Vion Harmon has put up 12.4 points.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Reaves has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Oklahoma field goals over the last three games. Reaves has accounted for 18 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Oklahoma is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 16-4 when scoring at least 65.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Gonzaga's Kispert has attempted 171 3-pointers and connected on 45.6 percent of them, and is 19 of 42 over the past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Gonzaga is ranked first in Division I with an average of 92.3 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

