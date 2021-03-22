Lillard and Portland host Irving and the Nets

Brooklyn Nets (29-14, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (25-17, sixth in the Western Conference)

Portland; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the NBA's top scorers, Damian Lillard and Kyrie Irving, meet when Portland and Brooklyn take the court. Lillard is second in the NBA averaging 30.3 points per game and Irving is eighth in the league averaging 28.1 points per game.

The Trail Blazers have gone 14-8 at home. Portland has an 8-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Nets are 12-8 on the road. Brooklyn is 28-12 when scoring at least 100 points.

The teams match up Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lillard is shooting 45.5% and averaging 30.3 points. Carmelo Anthony is averaging 17 points and 3 rebounds while shooting 46.6% over the last 10 games for Portland.

James Harden leads the Nets averaging 25.4 points and is adding 8.8 rebounds. Irving is averaging 24.1 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 42.5% over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 7-3, averaging 115.5 points, 40.1 rebounds, 20 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.6 points on 50.0% shooting.

Nets: 8-2, averaging 117.1 points, 44.7 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points on 46.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic: out (wrist), Zach Collins: out (ankle).

Nets: Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), Kevin Durant: out (hamstring).