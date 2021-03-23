Indiana faces Detroit on 6-game home slide

Detroit Pistons (12-30, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (19-23, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana aims to stop its six-game home slide with a win over Detroit.

The Pacers are 4-3 against division opponents. Indiana is 10-2 when outrebounding opponents and averages 41.8 rebounds per game.

The Pistons are 8-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit averages 42.9 rebounds per game and is 3-19 when opponents grab more rebounds.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Pacers defeated the Pistons 111-95 in their last meeting on Feb. 11. Domantas Sabonis led Indiana with 26 points, and Josh Jackson paced Detroit scoring 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabonis is averaging 20.2 points, 11.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Pacers. Justin Holiday is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers and 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Jerami Grant leads the Pistons averaging 23.3 points and collecting 5.0 rebounds. Mason Plumlee is averaging 3.6 assists and 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 4-6, averaging 113.3 points, 39.4 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.1 points on 49.5% shooting.

Pistons: 3-7, averaging 104.1 points, 43.3 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points on 47.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Pacers: Jalen Lecque Jr.: day to day (ankle), TJ Warren: out (foot), Myles Turner: out (ankle), Malcolm Brogdon: out (back).

Pistons: Hamidou Diallo: out (groin), Killian Hayes: out (hip), Wayne Ellington: day to day (adductor), Jahlil Okafor: out (knee), Rodney McGruder: day to day (elbow).