Top seed South Carolina dismantles Oregon State in NCAAs

Oregon State guard Aleah Goodman (1) eyes a rebound ahead of South Carolina guard Destanni Henderson (3) during the second half of a college basketball game in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) AP

Aliyah Boston scored 19 points and top seed South Carolina dominated after a close first quarter to beat eighth-seeded Oregon State 59-42 in the women's NCAA Tournament, advancing to its seventh straight Sweet 16.

The Gamecocks (24-4) led by a point after one quarter but had built a 12-point lead by halftime and were up 53-29 by the start of the fourth.

South Carolina, which won a national title in 2017, improved to 8-1 in the second round under coach Dawn Staley and will appear in the regional semifinals for the 11th time overall.

Taylor Jones scored 13 points for Oregon State (12-8), which ended a streak of four straight Sweet 16 appearances. Jones fouled out with about three minutes remaining.

South Carolina made just 1 of 15 3-pointers, but was able to control the game by outscoring the Beavers 34-24 inside and winning big on the boards.

The Gamecocks used a big run to break a tie and lead by 12 at halftime. Boston scored the first four points in that span and Laeticia Amihere added six points as South Carolina took advantage of six turnovers.

Oregon State managed just five points on 2-of-12 shooting and had seven turnovers in the second quarter.

The Gamecocks continued to pile on to start the second half, outscoring Oregon State 13-3 in the first 4 1/2 minutes of the third to make it 43-21.

ON THE BOARDS

The Gamecocks outrebounded Oregon State 50-32. They have had more rebounds than their opponents in every game this season and have had at least 10 more rebounds than the other team in 19 games this season.

UP NEXT

South Carolina will face No. 5 seed Georgia Tech in the Hemisfair Region.