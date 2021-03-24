Terry Rozier scores 25 points, Hornets cruise past Rockets

Houston Rockets guard John Wall dribbles the ball as Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk defends during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Houston. (Troy Taormina/Pool Photo via AP) AP

Terry Rozier scored 25 points, Devonte’ Graham added 21 and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Houston Rockets 122-97 on Wednesday night.

The Rockets quickly returned to the loss column after snapping a 20-game losing streak Monday night. It was the NBA's longest skid since Philadelphia’s record-setting 28-game rut across the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

Charlotte won in Houston for the first time since Dec. 22, 2004, snapping a 15-game losing streak.

The Hornets were still adjusting their rotation in the second game without LaMelo Ball after the rookie suffered a fractured wrist that is expected to sideline him for the rest of the season. Graham started at point guard, hitting 6 of 9 from 3-point range.

Malik Monk added 19 points off the bench for Charlotte.

The Rockets were without Victor Oladipo, who missed the game for personal reasons. Oladipo has been heavily mentioned in trade rumors this week, leading up to Thursday afternoon’s deadline.

For Houston, John Wall had 20 points and seven assists, and Christian Wood added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Following a 26-26 tie at the end of the first quarter, Charlotte took a 58-55 lead into halftime, thanks in large part to 9-for-19 shooting from 3. The Hornets finished 18 of 38 from 3 in the game, good for 47.4%, just under their season-high 51.2%.

Charlotte opened the third quarter on a 10-2 run and entered the fourth with a 93-70 lead after outscoring the Rockets 35-15 in the third.

The Rockets closed out a seven-game homestand going 1-6 and will play four of their next five games on the road where they have lost nine straight.

In their previous meeting in Charlotte’s 119-94 win on Feb. 8, the Rockets scored just seven points in the fourth quarter.

TIP-INS

Hornets: C Cody Zeller, who missed the last two games with left shoulder bursitis, entered the game listed as probable and played 16 minutes off the bench, scoring eight points and grabbing seven rebounds. . Charlotte outrebounded Houston 50-39.

Rockets: PG Kevin Porter Jr. was sidelined with right quad soreness. He participated in pre-game shooting drills before the team’s warmups and could be ready to return when the team travels to Minnesota this weekend.

