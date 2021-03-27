San Jose visits Arizona on 3-game road slide

San Jose Sharks (13-15-4, seventh in the West Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (15-14-5, fifth in the West Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose hits the road against Arizona looking to break its three-game road slide.

The Coyotes have gone 15-14-5 against division opponents. Arizona averages 8.8 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the NHL. Lawson Crouse leads the team serving 42 total minutes.

The Sharks are 13-15-4 in division play. San Jose averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the league. Kurtis Gabriel leads the team serving 36 total minutes.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conor Garland leads the Coyotes with 17 assists and has 26 points this season. Derick Brassard has four goals over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Evander Kane leads the Sharks with 29 points, scoring 14 goals and adding 15 assists. Tomas Hertl has four goals over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 4-4-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Sharks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Niklas Hjalmarsson: day to day (upper body), Darcy Kuemper: out (lower body), Antti Raanta: day to day (undisclosed).

Sharks: Matt Nieto: day to day (lower body).