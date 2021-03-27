Belarus rallies to beat Estonia 4-2 in WCup qualifying

Belarus twice came from behind to kick off its World Cup qualification campaign with a 4-2 win over 10-man Estonia on Saturday.

Estonia slumped to a second consecutive loss following a 6-2 rout at the hands of Czech Republic midweek in Group E.

Henri Anier slotted home past Aleksandr Gutor in the 31st minute to give Estonia the lead before Belarus equalized on the stroke of halftime from the penalty spot as Vitali Lisakovich sent Matvei Igonen the wrong way.

Anier scored a second goal after the interval but once again Estonia could not retain its lead as Yury Kendysh headed home a free kick from Ihar Stasevich in the 64th minute.

Estonia was reduced to 10 men following substitute Karl Rudolf Õigus' dismissal for a second yellow card in the 77th. Belarus made the most of its advantage as Pavel Savitski put the hosts ahead four minutes later before Lisakovich added more luster to the win.

Top-ranked Belgium played Czech Republic later Saturday in the group's other game.