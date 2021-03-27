Washington’s 3 TDs help Valparaiso sink Butler 28-25

Robert Washington ran for 120 yards on 26 carries and scored two touchdowns on the ground and one in the air and Valparaiso held off Butler 28-25 on Saturday.

Down 17-7, Washington's 5-yard run finished a seven-play, 73-yard drive that reduced Valparaiso's deficit to 17-14 with 7:36 left in the third.

His 9-yard scoring reception from Chris Duncan with 10:49 left to play gave Valpo (2-1, 2-1 Pioneer Football League) a lead it wouldn't surrender. The score capped a 14-play, 72-yard drive that lasted 7 1/2 minutes.

Later, Keyon Turner picked off Butler quarterback Sam Brown and returned it 12 yards to the Bulldogs' 1-yard line to set up Washington's third score of the day.

The Bulldogs countered with a 16-play, 83-yard drive that ended when Brown ran it in from 12-yards out, and the 2-point conversion made it a 28-25 contest with 91 seconds to go. Valparaiso recovered the on-side kick and killed the clock to end it.

Brown threw for 226 yards for Butler (0-3, 0-3).