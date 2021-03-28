Boston faces New Jersey in division battle

New Jersey Devils (12-16-4, seventh in the East Division) vs. Boston Bruins (17-8-5, fourth in the East Division)

Boston; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Boston faces New Jersey in a matchup of East Division teams.

The Bruins are 17-8-5 against the rest of their division. Boston averages 10.2 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the NHL. Trent Frederic leads the team serving 53 total minutes.

The Devils are 12-16-4 in division games. New Jersey has given up 26 power-play goals, killing 72% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on March 7, New Jersey won 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brad Marchand leads the Bruins with 34 points, scoring 12 goals and adding 22 assists. David Krejci has seven assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Miles Wood leads the Devils with 10 goals and has 14 points. Janne Kuokkanen has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-3-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .936 save percentage.

Devils: 4-5-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.3 assists, three penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Karson Kuhlman: day to day (hand), Brad Marchand: day to day (covid protocols), Tuukka Rask: day to day (upper body).

Devils: None listed.