Red Wings dismantle Blue Jackets second straight day, 4-1

DETROIT — For these past two days it’s been difficult to distinguish which team was chasing a playoff berth and the one in last place.

The Red Wings are the team in the Central Division cellar but didn’t look like it against Columbus, which looked lethargic.

And the Wings took advantage both days, Sunday completing a two-game weekend sweep with a 4-1 victory Sunday.

Michael Rasmussen drove to the net and banged in a rebound goal at 2 minutes, 51 seconds of the third period, snapping a 1-1 tie.

Columbus challenged goalie interference, and there was some contact, but it was officially ruled a goal for Rasmussen, his first this season.

Filip Hronek and Vladislav Namestnikov had empty-net goals, as the Wings clinched the outcome.

Evgeny Svechnikov scored the other Wings goal, Svechnikov’s third, and goalie Calvin Pickard capped a memorable weekend for himself with 16 saves and his first two wins as a Wing.

Jack Roslovic answered for the Jackets (13-15-8), who are winless in four games and slipping out of playoff contention.

Svechnikov opened the scoring with his third goal, midway in the first period.

Darren Helm fed Svechnikov on the wing, and Svechnikov cut through the slot. He snapped a shot that froze goalie Elvis Merzlikins, who was also partially screened, and barely reacted to Svechnikov’s shot.

The Wings, for the second straight day, dominated in terms of shots, puck possession, and largely, energy.

But despite controlling play, the Wings only led by a goal and lost that lead when Roslovic tied the game at 18:25 of the second period.

The Wings failed to get the puck out of the zone, and Jackets forward Oliver Bjorkstrand lifted a shot that Roslovic redirected in front of Pickard.

The Wings (12-20-4) head to Florida and Tampa for a four-game road trip beginning Tuesday against the Panthers.