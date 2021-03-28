WHL 2020-21 Standings

Sports

East Division

Central Division

B.C. Division

U.S. Division

Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.

Sunday's results

Calgary 2 Edmonton 1

Brandon 5 Swift Current 2 (at Regina)

Everett 6 Tri-City 1

Lethbridge at Medicine Hat

Portland at Seattle

Kelowna vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.)

Moose Jaw vs. Winnipeg (at Regina)

Saturday's results

Edmonton 5 Calgary 2

Medicine Hat 6 Lethbridge 3

Seattle 3 Portland 2

Tri-City 3 Spokane 0

At Kamloops, B.C.

Kamloops 5 Prince George 4

At Regina

Prince Albert 5 Moose Jaw 2

Friday's results

Saskatoon 7 Regina 3

Seattle 5 Spokane 0

Everett 2 Portland 1 (OT)

Edmonton 4 Calgary 3

Medicine Hat 3 Lethbridge 0

Kamloops 7 Vancouver 3

Kelowna 5 Victoria 0

At Regina

Swift Current 7 Winnipeg 4

Monday's games

Saskatoon vs. Prince Albert (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Swift Current at Regina, 10 p.m.

Prince George vs. Victoria (at Kelowna, B.C.), 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Prince Albert vs. Brandon (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Regina vs. Moose Jaw (at Regina), 10 p.m.

Victoria vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.

Kamloops at Kelowna, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Everett at Seattle, 9:05 p.m.

Saskatoon vs. Winnipeg (at Regina), 10 p.m.

Vancouver vs. Prince George (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.

Thursday's games

Swift Current vs. Moose Jaw (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Regina vs. Brandon (at Regina), 10 p.m.

Kamloops vs. Victoria (at Kelowna, B.C.), 10:05 p.m.

