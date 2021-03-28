Chicago Blackhawks fall into a tie for 4th in the Central Division with a 3-2 loss to the Nashville Predators

CHICAGO — Alex DeBrincat brought the Chicago Blackhawks from a two-goal deficit with third-period tallies two minutes apart, but Roman Josi quelled the rally with his third goal of the season during Nashville’s 3-2 win Sunday night.

The Predators’ second straight win against the Hawks propelled them to a tie (37 points) with the Hawks in the Central Division.

“It’s frustrating,” DeBrincat sais. “Obviously we lost too many games in this stretch to be OK with. We’ve got to find our way back to what we’re successful with. We have that in us.”

Early on, the Hawks had trouble shaking their malaise. Blackhawks goalie Malcolm Subban gave up two goals in the first period.

He was a victim of bad judgment and bad luck on Viktor Arvidsson’s goal 4:43 into the game. Subban went behind net to try to rim a pass to Patrick Kane, but Arvidsson blocked it and as Subban scrambled back in goal, Arvidsson’s shot from below the goal kicked off Hawks defenseman Calvin de Haan’s skate and banked off Subban’s side and into the net.

On Calle Jarnkrok’s goal, Mattias Ekholm took a blast from the left circle and as de Haan defended Jarnkrok in front of the net, de Haan’s leg pushed Jarnkrok’s leg forward and the puck deflected in off Jarnkrok’s skate.