Coyotes visit the Avalanche after Kessel’s 3-goal game

Arizona Coyotes (16-14-5, fifth in the West Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (22-8-4, second in the West Division)

Denver; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host Arizona after Phil Kessel scored three goals in the Coyotes' 4-0 win against the Sharks.

The Avalanche have gone 22-8-4 against division opponents. Colorado is second in the NHL recording 9.7 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals and 6.2 assists.

The Coyotes are 16-14-5 in division play. Arizona averages 8.7 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Nhl. Lawson Crouse leads the team serving 42 total minutes.

In their last meeting on March 23, Arizona won 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikko Rantanen leads the Avalanche with 20 goals, adding 20 assists and collecting 40 points. Nathan MacKinnon has five goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Kessel leads the Coyotes with 14 goals and has 26 points. Clayton Keller has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 8-0-2, averaging 4.6 goals, 8.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

Coyotes: 4-4-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Bowen Byram: day to day (head), Matt Calvert: day to day (undisclosed), Conor Timmins: day to day (upper body), Dennis Gilbert: out (face).

Coyotes: Jakob Chychrun: day to day (undisclosed), Niklas Hjalmarsson: day to day (upper body), Darcy Kuemper: out (lower body), Antti Raanta: day to day (undisclosed).