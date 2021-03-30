Sports

Towns, Timberwolves to host Barrett and the Knicks

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

New York Knicks (24-23, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (11-36, 15th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: RJ Barrett and the New York Knicks visit Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves in non-conference action.

The Timberwolves have gone 6-17 at home. Minnesota has a 5-18 record against opponents over .500.

The Knicks are 10-14 on the road. New York is the worst team in the Eastern Conference with 20.9 assists per game led by Julius Randle averaging 5.8.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Knicks won the last matchup 103-99 on Feb. 21. Randle scored 25 points to help lead New York to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Towns is shooting 49.6% and averaging 24.1 points. Anthony Edwards is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers and 24.4 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Alec Burks leads the Knicks averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers while scoring 13 points per game and shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Reggie Bullock is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers and scoring 9.2 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 3-7, averaging 111.2 points, 43.2 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.8 points on 49.2% shooting.

Knicks: 5-5, averaging 104.9 points, 43.8 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105 points on 47.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Josh Okogie: out (health and safety protocols), D'Angelo Russell: out (leg).

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle).

