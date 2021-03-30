Magic rally in fourth, snap Clippers’ six-game win streak

Orlando Magic's Khem Birch (24) goes to the basket while defended by Los Angeles Clippers' Luke Kennard (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) AP

Chuma Okeke scored 18 points and the Orlando Magic rallied in the fourth quarter to snap Los Angeles' six-game winning streak Tuesday night, defeating the Clippers 103-96.

The Magic didn't have the lead until late in the fourth quarter and went on a 17-3 run to close the game. Kawhi Leonard made a pair of free throws to give the Clippers a 93-86 lead with 2:36 remaining before the Magic scored 11 straight points to take the lead.

Terrence Ross tied it at 93 with 1:46 remaining on two free throws, and Wendell Carter Jr. put the Magic in front with 1:10 remaining with a tip-in after James Ennis III missed a layup, making it 95-94.

Ross scored 15 points and Otto Porter Jr. added 13 for the Magic, who snapped a seven-game road losing streak.

Leonard scored 28 points for the Clippers. Luke Kennard added 17 points and Ivica Zubac tallied his 10th double-double of the season with 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Clippers.

LA led 51-37 at halftime on the strength of shooting 52.5% in the first half (21 of 40), but struggled in the third quarter, going 2 of 13 from beyond the arc as Orlando got within 73-70 at the end of the quarter.

The Clippers scored the game's first 10 points — including a pair of 3-pointers by Kennard — and extended their lead to 16 points with under four minutes remaining in the second quarter.

TIP INS

Magic: Ross played in his first game after missing the last seven due to a sore right knee.

Clippers: Nicolas Batum tied a season high with 10 rebounds. ... Paul George missed his second straight game because of right foot soreness. He has been out for 13 games this season. ... Marcus Morris Sr. (right calf contusion) did not play after scoring 25 points in Monday's win over Milwaukee. ... Rajon Rondo (right adductor soreness) has yet to play since being acquired from Atlanta last week, but coach Tyronn Lue said Rondo and Patrick Beverley have been doing some on-court work.

UP NEXT

Magic: Travel to the New Orleans on Thursday. Orlando swept the season series last season.

Clippers: Host Denver on Thursday. LA won this season's first meeting 121-108 on Christmas Day.