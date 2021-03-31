Seahawks reward record-breaker Tyler Lockett with big, new deal: $37 million guaranteed

Break Seahawks records. Break banks.

That’s what Tyler Lockett just did.

Seattle has reached an agreement with its record-setting wide receiver from last season on a new four-year contract worth $37 million guaranteed with a total value of up to $69.2 million. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the new deal first Wednesday morning.

It’s the latest move by the Seahawks to avert, and convert, high salary-cap charges for 2021 into more manageable ones for the team under its snugly fitting, lower cap.

Lockett, 28, was set to cost $14.95 million this year against the cap, third-highest on the team behind Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner. It was to be the final year of Lockett’s contract.

His cap number for 2021 is now assuredly lower than $14.95 million, or else the Seahawks likely wouldn’t have done the deal now, in March, in the first weeks of free agency.

Lockett broke Doug Baldwin’s and Bobby Engram’s team record for receptions with 100 last season. Lockett also had his second consecutive year with over 1,000 yards receiving (1,054) for the second time in his six-year career.

He had career-high 10 touchdown passes from Wilson for the second time in three seasons.

Yes, Wilson is happy—as the previously “frustrated” franchise quarterback has been this month with his Seahawks re-signing lead running back Chris Carson, pass rushers Carlos Dunlap and Benson Mayowa, signing edge rusher Kerry Hyder and tight end Gerald Everett and trading for new guard Gabe Jackson.

The homie!!! @TDLockett12 Let’s go!!!

You deserve it all! Love you bro! — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 31, 2021

The retired Baldwin celebrated online, too—by telling Lockett meals on now on him.

Yo @TDLockett12 you got the lunch bill the next 16 times! — Doug Baldwin Jr (@DougBaldwinJr) March 31, 2021