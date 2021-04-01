Sports

Celtics host the Rockets in non-conference action

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Houston Rockets (13-34, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (23-25, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston faces Boston for a non-conference matchup.

The Celtics have gone 13-9 in home games. Boston is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 11.7 fast break points per game led by Jaylen Brown averaging 4.

The Rockets have gone 7-17 away from home. Houston averages 14.3 turnovers per game and is 5-13 when committing more turnovers than opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Celtics won 134-107 in the last matchup on March 14. Brown led Boston with 24 points, and Victor Oladipo led Houston with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum is second on the Celtics with 6.9 rebounds and averages 25.3 points. Brown is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers and 22.7 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Christian Wood is averaging 21.2 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Rockets. Kelly Olynyk is averaging 13.8 points and four rebounds while shooting 48.2% over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 3-7, averaging 112.2 points, 43.4 rebounds, 24.1 assists, eight steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points on 47.0% shooting.

Rockets: 2-8, averaging 107.5 points, 40.8 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points on 46.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Tristan Thompson: out (health and safety protocols), Romeo Langford: out (health and safety protocols), Robert Williams III: out (illness), Semi Ojeleye: out (side).

Rockets: Dante Exum: out (calf), David Nwaba: out (wrist), John Wall: out (knee), Eric Gordon: out (groin).

