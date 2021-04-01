Arkansas, Ohio State headline 2022 Maui Invitational field

Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams, left, fights for a loose ball with Baylor guard Jared Butler during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) AP

The 2022 Maui Invitational will be headlined by Arkansas, Ohio State and San Diego State.

The field, announced Thursday, also will include Arizona, Louisville, Texas Tech, Creighton, and Cincinnati for the November tournament at the Lahaina Civic Center.

The tournament was moved to Asheville, North Carolina last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and returns to Hawaii this year.

Arkansas has been revitalized under coach Eric Musselman, reaching the Elite Eight in his second season. Arizona is a two-time Maui Invitational champion, taking the trophy in 2000 and 2014.

Creighton, which reached the Sweet 16 this season, will be making its inaugural Maui appearance, as will Texas Tech.