Former USC star running back C.J. Gable retires from CFL

Former USC star running back C.J. Gable has ended his professional football career where it began.

He signed a one-day deal with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League on Thursday, then hung up his cleats.

“All gas, no breaks defines my football career perfectly,” Gable said in a statement. “From the 7-year-old boy who was hungry to learn and be the best, to the 33-year-old man who realized that football actually isn’t everything. I am ready to press on the gas a little harder and keep going.”

Gable began his career in Canada with Hamilton in 2013 and also spent three seasons with Edmonton. He appeared in 85 career CFL games, rushing for 4,803 yards and 28 TDs while adding 243 catches for 2,225 yards and 11 touchdowns. The California native was an East Division all-star in 2013 and 2016 and a finalist for the league's top rookie award in 2013.

Gable also spent time with the NFL’s New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos. During his college career he helped the Trojans win three straight Rose Bowls (2006-08) and became the first true freshman in school history to start a season opener at tailback.