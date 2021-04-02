Carolina hosts Dallas after Foegele’s 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (12-12-10, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (24-8-3, third in the Central Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina hosts the Dallas Stars after Warren Foegele scored two goals in the Hurricanes' 4-3 win against the Blackhawks.

The Hurricanes are 24-8-3 against Central Division opponents. Carolina ranks fourth in the Nhl averaging 5.9 assists per game, led by Dougie Hamilton with 0.7.

The Stars are 12-12-10 against Central Division teams. Dallas has scored 27 power-play goals, converting on 24.5% of chances.

In their last meeting on Feb. 13, Carolina won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 15 goals, adding 18 assists and recording 33 points. Martin Necas has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with 34 points, scoring 15 goals and registering 19 assists. Jason Robertson has 10 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-2-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.4 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Stars: 3-3-4, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Teuvo Teravainen: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: day to day (back).

Stars: Joel Hanley: day to day (lower body).