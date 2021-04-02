Atlanta visits New Orleans after overtime win against San Antonio

Atlanta Hawks (24-24, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (21-26, 12th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta visits the New Orleans Pelicans after the Hawks took down the Spurs 134-129 in overtime.

The Pelicans have gone 14-12 in home games. New Orleans ranks ninth in the Western Conference shooting 36% from deep, led by Brandon Ingram shooting 38.6% from 3-point range.

The Hawks are 13-15 on the road. Atlanta ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference giving up just 111.5 points while holding opponents to 46% shooting.

The teams square off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Johnson is scoring 17 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Pelicans. Eric Bledsoe is averaging 8.7 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Trae Young leads the Hawks averaging 25.5 points and collecting 4.0 rebounds. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 15.4 points and three rebounds while shooting 51.8% over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 115.4 points, 47.4 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points on 44.3% shooting.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 112.2 points, 44.5 rebounds, 25 assists, 6.4 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points on 46.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Brandon Ingram: out (foot), Lonzo Ball: out (hip), Zion Williamson: out (thumb).

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (knee), John Collins: out (ankle), Kris Dunn: out (ankle), Cameron Reddish: out (achilles).