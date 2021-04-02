Raptors rout short-handed Warriors by 53 points, 130-77

Toronto Raptors forward Stanley Johnson (5) falls over Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) as they chasea loose ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 2, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Pascal Siakam scored 36 points in three quarters and the Toronto Raptors routed the Golden State Warriors 130-77 Friday night, with the largest margin of victory in the NBA this season.

Toronto shot 53.4% in the game and won for just the second time in 15 games. The Raptors pushed their lead to 61 points when Malachi Flynn hit a short jump shot with 6:29 remaining.

Gary Trent Jr. finished with 24 points and OG Anunoby added 21.

The 53-point win was the biggest in the NBA this season, two points wider than the final margin of Dallas’ 124-73 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Dec. 27. The last time an NBA game was decided by more: Dec. 8, 2018, when Boston beat Chicago 133-57.

Andrew Wiggins led Golden State with 15 points, all in the first half. It was the seventh loss in eight games for the the Warriors, who played without Steph Curry and Draymond Green, a late scratch with a left finger injury.

CELTICS 118, ROCKETS 102

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 26 points, Robert Williams had a career-high 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and Boston defeated Houston.

Trade deadline acquisition Evan Fournier hit a career-best seven 3-pointers to finish with 23 points, and Jaylen Brown scored 22 to help the Celtics snap a two-game skid.

Christian Wood led Houston with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

MAVERICKS 99, KNICKS 86

NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 26 points and Dallas beat New York.

Doncic was one of five players to finish in double-figure scoring for Dallas, which has won three straight. Jalen Brunson had 15 points and Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. each added 14 against their former team. Josh Richardson scored 11.

Alec Burks scored 20 points to lead the Knicks, who have lost three in a row. Julius Randle finished with 14 points, and Reggie Bullock had 13.

The Mavericks were without coach Rick Carlisle, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday morning.

HORNETS 114, PACERS 97

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Reserve guard Miles Bridges scored a season-high 23 points and short-handed Charlotte overcame another injury and beat Indiana.

The Hornets got double-digit scoring from seven players. Charlotte was without two starters and lost guard Gordon Hayward for the second half to a right foot sprain. Cody Zeller scored 17 points and Terry Rozier 15 for Charlotte, which has won five of seven.

Caris LeVert led the Pacers with 16 points.

GRIZZLIES 120, TIMBERWOLVES 108

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas had 19 points and 11 rebounds, eight Grizzlies scored in double-figures and Memphis used a second-half burst for a victory over Minnesota.

Grayson Allen added 15 points for Memphis, and De’Anthony Melton keyed the second-half rally with 14 points, going 4 of 6 from 3-point range in the game.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 30 points and 16 rebounds, while rookie Anthony Edwards added 22 points and six assists, while shooting 9 of 14 from the field.