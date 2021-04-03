Edmonton takes home win streak into matchup with Vancouver

Vancouver Canucks (16-18-3, fifth in the North Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (23-14-1, second in the North Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton hosts Vancouver looking to extend its seven-game home winning streak.

The Oilers are 23-14-1 against North Division opponents. Edmonton ranks fifth in the Nhl with 30.2 shots per game and is averaging 3.3 goals.

The Canucks are 16-18-3 against the rest of their division. Vancouver averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the NHL. Tyler Myers leads the team serving 41 total minutes.

In their last meeting on March 13, Vancouver won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers with a plus-21 in 38 games this season. Connor McDavid has six goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Jordie Benn leads the Canucks with a plus-five in 31 games this season. Bo Horvat has 10 points over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Canucks: 6-3-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Canucks: Elias Pettersson: out (upper body), Tanner Pearson: out (lower body).