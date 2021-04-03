San Jose visits Los Angeles following shutout win

San Jose Sharks (16-16-4, sixth in the West Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (14-15-6, seventh in the West Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host San Jose after the Sharks shut out Los Angeles 3-0. Martin Jones earned the victory in the net for San Jose after collecting 30 saves.

The Kings are 14-15-6 against West Division teams. Los Angeles has scored 27 power-play goals, converting on 22.3% of chances.

The Sharks are 16-16-4 in division matchups. San Jose averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Nhl. Kurtis Gabriel leads the team serving 55 total minutes.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 30 assists and has 38 points this season. Alex Iafallo has 6 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Evander Kane leads the Sharks with 31 points, scoring 15 goals and registering 16 assists. Tomas Hertl has 10 points over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-7-0, averaging 1.8 goals, 3.3 assists, 2.9 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

Sharks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.6 assists, four penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Tobias Bjornfot: day to day (upper body).

Sharks: Matt Nieto: out (lower body).