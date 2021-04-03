Sports

Marner and Toronto take on Calgary

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Toronto Maple Leafs (24-10-3, first in the North Division) vs. Calgary Flames (16-19-3, sixth in the North Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Mitchell Marner leads Toronto into a matchup with Calgary. He's fourth in the league with 46 points, scoring 13 goals and recording 33 assists.

The Flames are 16-19-3 against the rest of their division. Calgary is 24th in the league with 29.7 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The Maple Leafs are 24-10-3 in division matchups. Toronto ranks fourth in the Nhl recording 9.1 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.8 assists.

Toronto took down Calgary 2-0 in the last meeting between these teams on March 20.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with 31 points, scoring nine goals and registering 22 assists. Mikael Backlund has five assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Auston Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 24 goals and has 42 points. Zach Hyman has four goals over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 3-7-0, averaging 2.2 goals, four assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .886 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Maple Leafs: Rasmus Sandin: out (foot), Frederik Andersen: day to day (lower body).

  Comments  

Sports

Capitals visit the Devils following overtime win

April 03, 2021 12:11 AM

Sports

San Jose visits Los Angeles following shutout win

April 03, 2021 12:11 AM

Sports

Edmonton takes home win streak into matchup with Vancouver

April 03, 2021 12:11 AM

Sports

Colorado hosts St. Louis after MacKinnon’s 2-goal game

April 03, 2021 12:11 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service