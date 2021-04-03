Capitals visit the Devils following overtime win

Washington Capitals (24-9-4, first in the East Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (13-16-6, seventh in the East Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host Washington after the Capitals defeated New Jersey 2-1 in overtime.

The Devils are 13-16-6 against the rest of their division. New Jersey has scored 13 power-play goals, converting on 12.9% of chances.

The Capitals are 24-9-4 against opponents in the East Division. Washington is sixth in the Nhl recording 8.9 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.5 assists.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty Smith leads the Devils with 17 assists and has 19 points this season. Jesper Bratt has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Alex Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 18 goals and has 31 points. John Carlson has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 5-3-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

Capitals: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, three penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Capitals: Michal Kempny: out (lower body).