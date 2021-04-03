Sports

Tennessee Tech beats Tennessee State 24-10

The Associated Press

COOKEVILLE, Tenn.

Willie Miller passed for 168 yards and a touchdown and ran for 37 yards to help Tennessee Tech beat Tennessee State 24-10 on Saturday.

Bradley Clark had five catches for 72 yards and a touchdown for the Golden Eagles (2-4, 2-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Kurt Taylor Jr. ran for 67 yards and a touchdown and Jordan Brown ran for 59 yards and a score.

Miller’s 4-yard TD pass to Clark opened the scoring in the first quarter and Brown’s 1-yard run made it 14-0 in the second.

Antonio Zita kicked a 51-yard field goal for the Tigers (2-4, 2-4) to cut the deficit to 14-3 before halftime. Hayden Olsen answered with a 52-yarder for Tennessee Tech in the third quarter and Taylor scored on a 10-yard run to make it 24-3 early in the fourth.

Deveon Bryant scored on a 13-yard keeper for Tennessee State to cap the scoring with 6:02 left.

