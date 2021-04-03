Davidson snaps San Diego’s 39-game league winning streak

Tyler Phelps threw three touchdown passes to lead Davidson to a 31-25 victory over San Diego on Saturday, ending the Toreros' 39-game league winning streak.

San Diego (3-1, 2-1 Pioneer Football League) would have broken the Football Championship Subdivision record with a win against Davidson (4-1, 3-0).

Phelps' 27-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Staples stretched the Wildcats' lead to 28-10 late in the third quarter. The Toreros pulled to 28-25 with 8:30 remaining, but Caden Bonoffski kicked a 27-yard field goal with 2:25 left that capped a 13-play drive.

Mason Randall then threw an interception near midfield three plays later on the Toreros' ensuing series.

Phelps was 10-of-15 passing for 189 yards and also threw a touchdown pass each to Bradyn Oakley and Satchel Moore. Dylan Sparks added 133 yards rushing on 19 carries, including an 83-yard touchdown run on the Wildcats' second play from scrimmage.

Randall completed 24 of 44 passes for 269 yards and had two touchdown passes and two interceptions.

The Toreros tied Duquesne’s mark of 39 consecutive league victories two weeks ago with a 27-13 triumph over Butler. Duquesne set its mark in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference from 1999-2006. San Diego’s last PFL loss was a 13-12 setback at Dayton on Oct. 10, 2015.