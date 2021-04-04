Zimmermann expected to start for Baltimore against Boston

Baltimore Orioles (2-0) vs. Boston Red Sox (0-2)

Boston; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Red Sox: Garrett Richards (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take on the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

The Red Sox finished 14-26 against AL East Division opponents in 2020. Boston hit 81 total home runs with 3.4 extra base hits per game last year.

The Orioles went 14-26 in division games in 2020. Baltimore hit .258 as a team with 3.1 extra base hits per game and 77 total home runs last year.

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (left elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf).

Orioles: Hunter Harvey: (oblique), DJ Stewart: (hamstring), Chris Davis: (back).