Ohtani scheduled to start as Los Angeles hosts Chicago

Chicago White Sox (1-2) vs. Los Angeles Angels (2-1)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 8:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: TBD Angels: Shohei Ohtani (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox square off against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

The Angels went 16-15 at home in 2020. Los Angeles pitchers had a WHIP of 1.32 last season while striking out 8.7 hitters per game.

The White Sox went 17-13 away from home in 2020. Chicago averaged 8.9 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game last year.

INJURIES: Angels: Felix Pena: (right hamstring), Luke Bard: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

White Sox: Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Adam Engel: (right hamstring).