Lou Gehrig bat from 1938 sells for over $715,000

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif.

A bat Lou Gehrig used late in his career sold for $715,120 at auction this weekend.

The online bidding ended Saturday night.

SCP Auctions said the Gehrig bat dated to 1938, his next-to-last season in the majors. It came from the collection of Yankees Hall of Fame teammate Earle Combs’ family.

The original home plate from the original Yankee Stadium when it opened in 1923 sold for $303,277.

The plate is from the year the Yankees won their first World Series championship. The Yankees previously played at the Polo Grounds, the home of the New York Giants.

