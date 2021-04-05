Irving nets 40, Harden exits with injury as Nets top Knicks

Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving (11) drives past New York Knicks' Julius Randle (30) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, April 5, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) AP

Kyrie Irving scored 40 points, Jeff Green made two free throws with 3.7 seconds left and the Brooklyn Nets overcome the early loss of James Harden to beat the New York Knicks 114-112 on Monday night.

Harden returned after missing two games with right hamstring tightness but lasted just four minutes before having to leave again with the same injury.

Green scored 23 points and Joe Harris added 16 for the Nets, who won their eighth straight at home.

Julius Randle had 19 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists in his fourth triple-double of the season. RJ Barrett scored 22 points and Reggie Bullock added 21.

CAVALIERS 125, SPURS 101

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Darius Garland scored a career-high 37 points, and Cleveland beat San Antonio to snap a five-game skid.

Collin Sexton added 22 points for Cleveland. Isaiah Hartenstein scored a season-high 16, and Taurean Prince finished with 14.

San Antonio finished the longest homestand in franchise history at 2-7, dropping from seventh to ninth in the Western Conference.

DeMar DeRozan had 25 points for San Antonio. Rudy Gay, Derrick White and Keldon Johnson each had 13 points.

PISTONS 132, THUNDER 108

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 21 points against his former team, and Detroit beat Oklahoma City.

Grant played three seasons for the Thunder, and then was traded after the 2018-19 season. He looked at home during his return, making 7 of 15 shots and adding five rebounds and five assists in just 23 minutes.

Frank Jackson and Sekou Doumbouya scored 14 points apiece for Detroit, which was coming off a 125-81 home loss to the New York Knicks on Saturday — the franchise’s worst defeat since a 44-point loss in 1994.

Aleksej Pokusevski scored 19 points for the Thunder, and Svi Mykhailiuk had 17. Mykhailiuk was acquired in a trade with Detroit last month.

TIMBERWOLVES 116, KINGS 106

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — D’Angelo Russell scored 25 points in his return from knee surgery and Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and 13 rebounds for Minnesota in a win against Sacramento.

Anthony Edwards scored 19 points for Minnesota and Russell scored 13 of his points in the fourth.

Russell came off the bench in his first game since Feb. 8. He missed 26 games.

Juancho Hernangomez added 17 points and nine rebounds for the Wolves off the bench as Minnesota’s reserves outscored Sacramento’s bench 60-16.

De’Aaron Fox had 31 points for the Kings, who lost their fourth in a row. Harrison Barnes added 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Buddy Hield scored 18.

MAVERICKS 111, JAZZ 103

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 31 points and Dorian Finney-Smith added a season-high 23 as Dallas beat Utah for its season-best fifth straight win.

The NBA-leading Jazz had their nine-game winning streak halted.

Jalen Brunson scored 20 points, Josh Richardson 17 and Tim Hardaway Jr. 16 as Dallas won for the first time in three games versus Utah this season.

Mike Conley scored 28 points to lead the Jazz, who trailed by as many as 18 points. Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson scored 16 each, and Rudy Gobert had 14 points and 15 rebounds.

RAPTORS 103, WIZARDS 101

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Gary Trent Jr. beat the buzzer with a long 3-pointer and Toronto rallied from a 19-point second-half deficit to beat Washington.

Pascal Siakam led Toronto with 22 points, and DeAndre Bembry and rookie Malachi Flynn led a fourth-quarter charge for the Raptors, who won consecutive games for the first time since Feb. 19-21.

Russell Westbrook had 23 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists for the Wizards, who have lost four straight.

Washington played a fifth straight game without NBA scoring leader Bradley Beal.