Bunting’s hat trick, power play push Coyotes past Kings 5-2

Michael Bunting scored three times, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 on Monday night for their third straight win.

Bunting had two of Arizona's season-high three power-play goals. Derick Brassard and Christian Dvorak also scored.

Adin Hill made 36 saves to improve to 6-1-0 as a starter since Antti Raanta sustained a lower-body injury.

Drew Doughty had a power-play goal and Andreas Athanasiou also scored for the Kings, who have lost three straight. Cal Petersen made 28 saves.

Bunting completed his first hat trick 8:48 into the second period, tapping in the rebound of Jakob Chychrun’s power-play shot.

Arizona was 3 for 6 on the power play. Los Angeles had allowed just one power-play goal in 31 chances over its previous 13 games.

Despite playing the second game of a back-to-back after beating Anaheim 3-2 in overtime on Sunday, the Coyotes blitzed the Kings with three goals in the opening 7:28. Bunting got them on the board with a one-timer in the slot 2:43 into the first, and he knocked in a power-play goal to make it 2-0 at 4:11.

Brassard made it 3-0 with another power-play goal on a one-timer set up by Conor Garland.

Doughty pulled the Kings within 3-1 at 16:07 on a long wrist shot that Hill couldn’t see through traffic.

Athanasiou made it 4-2 at 2:10 of the third period.

Dvorak scored an empty-netter at 19:26.

DOUBLE UP

Bunting had scored two goals in his first eight NHL games before matching that in the first period. It was the first multigoal and multipoint game for Bunting, a fourth-round draft pick in 2014.

HOT STRETCH

Chychrun had two assists, giving him five points in back-to-back games against Anaheim and Los Angeles after getting his first hat trick against the Ducks. The five points are the most Chychrun has ever had in a two-game span.

UP NEXT

The Coyotes and Kings play again in Los Angeles on Wednesday.