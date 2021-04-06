Bundy expected to start for the Angels against the Astros

Houston Astros (4-1) vs. Los Angeles Angels (4-1)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: TBD Angels: Dylan Bundy (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros visit the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.

The Angels went 19-21 in division games in 2020. Los Angeles batted .248 as a team last year and hit 85 total home runs.

The Astros went 19-21 in division play in 2020. Houston hit .240 as a team with 3.1 extra base hits per game and 69 total home runs last year.

INJURIES: Angels: Felix Pena: (right hamstring), Luke Bard: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Framber Valdez: (finger), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Josh James: (hip), Pedro Baez: (illness), Michael Brantley: (hand/wrist).