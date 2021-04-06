Russell Wilson to Carlos Dunlap before the DE re-signed with Seahawks: I’m here to stay

All along, Carlos Dunlap wanted to return to Seattle.

“It was the culture, the city...the transparency from the organization. And I felt our (2020) season was cut short,” Dunlap said Wednesday.

But before he signed his two-year contract with $16.6 million with $8.5 million guaranteed last month, he needed Russell Wilson to reassure him the Seahawks’ franchise quarterback was going to remain the Seahawks’ franchise quarterback.

“I did ask him if, obviously, he was going to be with us. Because if I’m coming back I’m coming back because I see him as my quarterback—and the rest of the team. I want to pick up where we left off (in 2020),” the two-time Pro Bowl defensive end said of Wilson.

“And he told me that he’s with us and that he’s here to stay. And he said ‘Let’s go Hawks!’...”

“These words are not his words, verbatim. They are my explanation of how I interpreted what he said.”

Dunlap’s explanation is the most direct depiction yet that, following a winter into spring of as-wild-as-Animal-Planet rumors that Wilson wants out of Seattle, the QB is staying.

Wilson added to those rumors by telling Seattle reporters during a Zoom interview in February that “I’m frustrated with getting hit too much” after years in the Seahawks’ offense behind their line.

The Seahawks released Dunlap last month to save $14 million against their 2021 salary cap. They re-signed him plus veteran pass rusher Kerry Hyder, who had 8 1/2 sacks last season for San Francisco, for a combined cap charge this year that will be less than half what Dunlap’s would have been for 2021 under his previous contract.

Dunlap said he wanted to know from Wilson’s