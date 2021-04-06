Tuesday Sports in Brief

NFL

HOUSTON (AP) — The first woman to accuse Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment in a lawsuit spoke publicly on Tuesday, alleging she was terrorized by her encounter with the NFL player and that he needs to be held accountable for his actions.

During a news conference, Ashley Solis said she was assaulted and traumatized when she tried to give Watson a massage in March 2020. The Associated Press usually does not name victims of sexual assault, but Solis has chosen to publicly identify herself.

NBA

NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden is headed to the sideline just as the Brooklyn Nets prepare to welcome back Kevin Durant.

The Nets announced Tuesday that Harden would miss at least the next 10 days with a hamstring injury, a day before Durant is expected to rejoin the lineup.

Harden had an MRI exam that revealed a right hamstring strain. The Nets said he will continue to rehab the injury before being re-evaluated.

He was originally hurt last Wednesday, missing the fourth quarter of a victory over Houston with right hamstring tightness. Harden sat out two games before returning Monday, only to leave after just four minutes of a victory over New York.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luka Garza of Iowa has won the John R. Wooden Award as the nation’s top men’s college basketball player.

The award presented by the Los Angeles Athletic Club was announced Tuesday on ESPN’s “SportsCenter.”

It was Garza’s fourth player-of-the-year award. He collected honors from The Associated Press as well as trophies named for Oscar Robertson and Lute Olson.

Garza led the nation in total points (747), 30-point games (eight) and field goals made (281).

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose State has hired former Nebraska coach Tim Miles to take over the Spartans’ struggling program.

Athletic director Marie Tuite announced the decision Tuesday.

Miles ended NCAA Tournament droughts at both those schools and had a 187-202 record in five seasons at Colorado State and seven at Nebraska. He also coached at lower levels at Mayville State, Southwest Minnesota State and North Dakota State, which made the transition to Division I under his leadership.

Miles has a 399-334 career record in 24 seasons.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford point guard Kiana Williams is declaring herself eligible for the WNBA draft.

The school announced Williams’ decision Tuesday, a day after the Cardinal returned home from San Antonio with the program’s first NCAA championship in 29 years.

Aari McDonald of NCAA Tournament runner-up Arizona, Stanford’s Pac-12 rival, had already said she would enter the draft.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt has fired women’s basketball coach Stephanie White after five seasons and a 46-83 record.

Athletic director Candice Lee announced Tuesday that White will not return.

White went 13-54 in the Southeastern Conference. Vanderbilt opted out this season after a 4-4 start and 0-3 in the SEC in a decision announced Jan. 18. They had dealt with three cancellations with two SEC games postponed.

INTERNATIONAL BASEBALL

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Mike Scioscia is taking over as the third manager of the U.S. baseball team in this Olympic qualifying cycle and will try to get the Americans to the tournament in Japan this summer.

USA Baseball hired the former Los Angeles Angels manager on Tuesday. He will lead a team of minor leaguers into the second-chance qualifying event, the Baseball Americas Qualifier, to be played in June in Florida.

Joe Girardi quit as U.S. manager in October 2019 to pursue a major league managing job, and Scott Brosius took over. Girardi was hired by the Philadelphia Phillies.

OLYMPICS

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department said Tuesday the Biden administration is consulting with allies about a joint approach to China and its human rights record, including how to handle the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics.

The department initially suggested that an Olympic boycott to protest China’s rights abuses was among the possibilities but a senior official said later that a boycott has not yet been discussed.

The official said the U.S. position on the 2022 Games had not changed but that the administration is in frequent contact with allies and partners about their common concerns about China.

SOCCER

Italy is ready to let fans back into stadiums in time for Rome hosting European Championship games.

Other countries are yet to offer the same assurances.

The pandemic-rescheduled tournament is being staged in 12 cities in as many countries, and UEFA told hosts to let them know by this week about its plans to let supporters into games.

There is a risk that cities could be cut from the hosting if they can’t say if crowds will be allowed by June.

HARRISON N.J. (AP) — Sky Blue of the National Women’s Soccer League has rebranded itself as NJ/NY Gotham FC.

The New Jersey-based club wanted to recognize its growing reach across the region. It involved fans in the process.

In addition to the new name, the team has a new crest with a crown that echoes the Statue of Liberty and an ‘N’ with a combined ‘Y/J.’ The team’s primary color will remain sky blue, along with black and white — an homage to the team’s supporters’ group Cloud 9.