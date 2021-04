Sexton scores 27 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 129-102

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) goes to the basket in front of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Svi Mykhailiuk (14) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) AP

Collin Sexton scored 27 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers ended a five-game series losing streak to Oklahoma City, beating the Thunder 129-102 on Thursday night.

Taurean Prince scored 22 points, Darius Garland added 21 and Kevin Love had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Cleveland. The Cavaliers broke open a tight game with an 11-0 run to begin the second half.

The Cavaliers closed a stretch in which they played seven of eight games away from home with consecutive wins at San Antonio and Oklahoma City, the first time they have won two straight since road wins beating Philadelphia on Feb. 27 and Houston on March 1.

Ty Jerome led the Thunder with a career-high 23 points. They have lost five straight and eight of their last nine. The losing streak is Oklahoma City’s longest since early in the 2014-15 season, when the Thunder dropped six straight games. Oklahoma City suited up only nine players against Cleveland.

Cleveland led 65-61 after a wild first half that included 13 lead changes and eight ties. The Cavaliers held Oklahoma City scoreless for nearly four minutes to start the second half and went up 76-61 on a 3-pointer by Love.

The Cavaliers’ lead never fell below double digits after that. They were up 93-75 entering the fourth quarter and led by as many as 29 points.

Theo Maledon scored 14 points, and Moses Brown had 13 for Oklahoma City.

NANCE UPDATE

Larry Nance Jr. missed a fifth straight game for Cleveland with a mysterious illness that the team has said is not connected with COVID-19. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Nance has lost nearly 20 pounds but that the player is making progress, although there isn’t yet a timetable for his return.

“I try to leave the medical conversations to the experts, but from what I understand, my conversations, he’s feeling better, he’s progressing,” Bickerstaff said.

TIP-INS:

Cavaliers: Cleveland’s most recent win over Oklahoma City before Thursday came on Feb. 13, 2018 … Matthew Dellavedova had a season-high seven assists and since making his season debut on April 1, he has 22 assists and no turnovers … Sexton had his 34th game this season of 20 or more points, tying his career best for such games in a season, set in 2019-20.

Thunder: Leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed his sixth straight game with plantar fasciitis in right foot … Oklahoma City committed 18 turnovers that led to 24 points for Cleveland … The Thunder scored 14 third-quarter points, their third-lowest total in that quarter this season.

UP NEXT:

Cavaliers: Host Toronto on Saturday.

Thunder: Host Philadelphia on Saturday.