San Jose and Los Angeles square off for division showdown

Los Angeles Kings (15-18-6, seventh in the West Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (18-17-4, sixth in the West Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads to San Jose in a matchup of West Division teams.

The Sharks are 18-17-4 against opponents from the West Division. San Jose averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the league. Kurtis Gabriel leads the team serving 55 total minutes.

The Kings are 15-18-6 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has surrendered 17 power-play goals, killing 85.1% of opponent opportunities.

In their last meeting on April 3, San Jose won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evander Kane leads the Sharks with 17 assists and has 33 points this season. Tomas Hertl has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Anze Kopitar has 40 total points while scoring eight goals and totaling 32 assists for the Kings. Drew Doughty has five assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 7-3-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Kings: 3-7-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Matt Nieto: out (lower body), Marc-Edouard Vlasic: day to day (upper body).

Kings: Tobias Bjornfot: day to day (upper body).