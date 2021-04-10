Colorado visits Anaheim after shutout victory

Colorado Avalanche (27-9-4, first in the West Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (12-22-7, eighth in the West Division)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado visits Anaheim after the Avalanche shut out Anaheim 2-0. Jonas Johansson earned the victory in the net for Colorado after recording 28 saves.

The Ducks are 12-22-7 against West Division teams. Anaheim is the last-ranked team in the league averaging 3.5 assists per game. Rickard Rakell leads them with 15 total assists.

The Avalanche are 27-9-4 against West Division opponents. Colorado leads the Nhl recording 35.3 shots per game while averaging 3.6 goals.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rakell leads the Ducks with 15 assists and has 22 points this season. Derek Grant has three goals over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Mikko Rantanen leads the Avalanche with 23 goals and has 47 points. Nathan MacKinnon has six goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 12.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Avalanche: 7-1-2, averaging four goals, 6.9 assists, five penalties and 13 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with an .891 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Ryan Getzlaf: day to day (upper body).

Avalanche: Patrik Nemeth: day to day (undisclosed), Bowen Byram: day to day (head), Logan O'Connor: out (lower body), Matt Calvert: out (undisclosed), Dennis Gilbert: out (face).